Divya Agarwal And Varun Sood Break Up: A Complete Timeline of 'Ace of Space' Stars' Relationship

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood left their fans disheartened as the actress announced their break-up after 3 years of companionship on Sunday. The two had made people believe that love is destined. From working together to rooting for each other, Varun and Divya had been by each other’s side through the thick and thin. When Divya lost her father, Varun was all along as a shield to her. Even though the couple has called it quits, fans will always remember their love story as it is going to stay forever.

Let’s take a look at the time of their romance:

Connected Over Heartbreak

It was back in 2018 when Varun was going through a heartbreak, as he was ditched by his girlfriend, on other hand, Divya too was going through the same pain. Varun’s ex-girlfriend and Divya’s ex-boyfriend had fallen for each other. Both of them were cheated upon, they were heartbroken and they even met each other for the first time to discuss their exes. Coming from the exact common past, the two were able to understand each other’s pain due to which both could feel emotionally connected with each other. One meeting led to another and the chain never broke. The two eventually became each other’s support system to sail through the tragic phase. Eventually, they became good friends, and the duo didn’t even realise when love blossomed.

Advertisement

Entered Reality Show As Friends

In October 2018 they participated in a reality show, MTV Ace Of Space as friends, and promised that they’ll never leave hands in the entire journey of the show. Divya’s reaction when Varun gave another girl priority clearly conveyed to the audience that it is much more than friendship. Although the actor never admitted it. While Divya was able to put up a strong face, Varun couldn’t control his feelings. He publicly expressed that he is in love with his best friend, for a very long time. Varun said he never really poured his heart as he feared heartbreak.

Coming out from heartbreak, it was difficult for Divya to commit to a guy however, leaving back the past burden she agreed to kickstart a journey full of love and friendship with Varun.

While Divya won the show, Varun was the second runner-up. After the reality show, they did almost everything professionally from MTV Roadies to their music album “Naam Ada Likhna”, which became an immense hit. There is no doubt that Varun and Divya’s love story became a favourite of the youngsters.

Moved In Together In 2019

In 2019, the couple started living together as their families were confident that they are perfect for each other. With time, the two only grew stronger and gave major couple goals to the netizens.

Divya attended Varun’s sister’s wedding!

The two got full support from their families, and for them, they were married in their minds. Even during Varun’s sister’s wedding, Divya was by her side throughout. From celebrating festivals to their achievements, both the families were there in sickness and health of the couple.

Last year on December 4, the couple celebrated 3 years of togetherness. And months later today, they announced their split.

While fans are in disbelief, the duo has urged them to respect their decision. The reason behind the break-up is not known, however, as per Diya’s post she “wants to breathe.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.