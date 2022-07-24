Divya Agarwal Drops Picture With Her Former Beau Priyank Sharma As She Recalls Her Splitsvilla Days

Divya Agarwal has come a long way in the television industry. From featuring in Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 3 to being the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya ruled headlines with each of her projects. She was also seen in Ace of Space and Splitsvilla. Recently, Divya took to her Instagram account and recalled her Splitsvilla 10 journey with throwback pictures. She dropped several pictures in which she was seen posing with Rannvijay Singh and Baseer Ali among others.

“PLITSVILLA PHOTO DUMP !!! 5 years to Splitsvilla! What an amazing journey! We were stupid, young and super wild! The magic was felt by everyone and even today it holds a special place in the hearts of many! NO REGRETS JUST LEARNING LOVE!” the actress wrote in the caption.

However, one picture that caught everyone’s attention was the one in which she was seen with her former boyfriend Priyank Sharma. Several fans took to the comment section and wrote, ‘last picture’ with a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Divya was earlier in a relationship with Priyank Sharma. While the latter was in Bigg Boss 11 house, Divya had even visited him during the family week. However, it was only to announce their break-up.

<b>Latest News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>