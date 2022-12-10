Divya Agarwal-Fiance Apurva Make First Public Appearance Together After Their Engagement

Divya Agarwal recently got engaged to her businessman-beau Apurva Padgaonkar. Days after, the couple was snapped together for the first time in public as they attended television actor and Lock Upp fame Ali Merchant’s pre-birthday bash. In the picture that has now surfaced online, Divya and Apurva can be seen posing with Ali. While Divya sported a colourful outfit and looked stunning as always, Apurva sported a simple white shirt and blue jeans look.

This comes days after Divya took to her Instagram handle and surprised everyone by revealing how Apurva proposed to her on her 30th birthday with a ring. “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone," she wrote.

Later, in an interview with E-times, Divya mentioned that Apurva was the one who stood by her ‘like a rock’ after she broke up with Varun Sood. She revealed that the two have known each other since 2015 and have dated in the past too for three years. While Divya then dated Varun, she remained friends with Apurva. Divya and Varun broke up mutually in March this year.

Besides this, Divya also talked about her marriage plans with Apurva and shared, “We haven’t set a date yet, but marriage will happen next year. Everything in my life has happened unplanned. For now, I just want to enjoy my life with him."

Talking about Ali Merchant’s pre-birthday bash, it was a star-studded event with was attended by several of his industry colleagues and friends. Among others, Ali’s Lock Upp co-contestants Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui also attended the party. Bigg Boss 14 fame and Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz also was also spotted.

