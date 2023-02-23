Just a few days back, Varun Sood conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter when a fan asked if he cheated on his former girlfriend Divya Agarwal. While the actor clarified that he didn’t, his sister attacked the Bigg Boss OTT winner and accused her of not returning their ‘khandani’ jewellery. Days after, Divya finally returned the jewellery to Sood’s family.

On Thursday, Divya Agarwal took to her Twitter account and dropped a picture of a pair of earrings. “Giving back the “jewellery”😂," she wrote. “With some kisses," she added in another Tweet.

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal dated Varun Sood in the past. However, the two actors announced their breakup in March 2022. Back then, the Bigg Boss OTT fame issued a statement that read, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!”

Divya is now dating entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar. The latter proposed to the actress on her 30th birthday in December last year. Later in an interview, Divya talked about how Apurva stood by her ‘like a rock’ after she broke up with Varun. “Life has come full circle. I have known Apurva for a long time and we dated each other between 2015 and 2018, but then we drifted apart. However, we continued to keep in touch. He was always that friend who I could go to any time. After Varun and I broke up in March 2022, I was going through a tough phase. Apurva was there for me like a best friend, who stood by me like rock. So, though I was not expecting a proposal, in my mind I knew that he was the kind of guy I wanted to marry,” she told The Times of India.

