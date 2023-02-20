Divya Agarwal’s relationship with businessman Apurva Padgaonkar is no secret. The latter proposed to the actress on her birthday in December last year. However, are they planning to tie the knot soon?

Divya recently attended her friend’s wedding along with her fiance Apurva. On Monday, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from the ‘Punjabi wedding’. In the click, Divya and Apurva were all smiles as they posed in traditional attires.

However, soon after Divya dropped the pictures, one of her friends took to the comment section and asked, “#DivyakiApu ki shaadi mei kab naachne ka mauka milega." Reacting to this, the Bigg Boss OTT winner wrote, “hopefully isi saalll".

This is not the first time that Divya Agarwal has said that she is planning to marry Apurva this year. In December last year too, the actress shared her marriage plans and told The Times of India, “We haven’t set a date yet, but marriage will happen next year. Everything in my life has happened unplanned. For now, I just want to enjoy my life with him."

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar exchanged rings in December 2022 i.e nine months after the former parted ways with her former beau Varun Sood. Later, in an interview with E-times, Divya mentioned that Apurva was the one who stood by her ‘like a rock’ after she broke up with Varun. She revealed that the two have known each other since 2015 and have dated in the past too for three years. Even when Divya was dating Varun, she remained friends with Apurva. Divya and Varun broke up mutually in March 2022.

“Life has come full circle. I have known Apurva for a long time and we dated each other between 2015 and 2018, but then we drifted apart. However, we continued to keep in touch. He was always that friend who I could go to any time. After Varun and I broke up in March 2022, I was going through a tough phase. Apurva was there for me like a best friend, who stood by me like rock. So, though I was not expecting a proposal, in my mind I knew that he was the kind of guy I wanted to marry,” she had said.

