Divya Agarwal: Took Me 12 Years to Be Where I am Today, Faced Several Ups and Downs | Exclusive

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal will be next seen in the web series Abhay 3. The show will premiere on ZEE5 on April 8. It also stars Kunal Kemmu and Tanuj Virwani in key roles. While Divya’s fans are eagerly waiting for the show, the actress has said she wants netizens to troll her after watching Abhay 3. In a conversation with News18.com, Divya Agarwal also talked about her journey of becoming an actor and mentioned that it took her 12 years to be where she is today.

Divya Agarwal told News18.com that she will be playing the role of a killer in Abhay 3. On being asked if it is daring to play negative roles, the actress mentioned that she wants people to troll her after watching the season. Explaining her strange wish, Divya said that it will motivate her further. “In Abhay 3, we both (Divya Agarwal and Tanuj Virwani) are killers. I really want people to feel like, ‘Oh! These guys did this’ and the trolling should happen, reactions should happen. I want them to believe what I do on screen, I want them to believe that character and for that if I have to go through these comments, it actually motivates me, I feel ‘OMG! Is it that real that people felt that I could have done that?'" Divya said.

Divya also talked about her acting journey and shared that it took her 12 years to be where she is today. The actress further mentioned that she faced several ups and downs. Divya said that it is after this that she realised no outer factor will make her an actor. Divya had started her career as a model, and later switched to choreography before becoming an actress.

“As an actor, your journey, be it on whatever level, helpful, not helpful, alone or with 500 people - what matters is you need to grow yourself. It’s never going to be like an outer factor that will make you a good actor. It has to be from within. For me, it took 12 years to reach where I am today and for that, I had to go through so many professional ups and downs in life and figuring out. But I always knew that I wanted to do something in the entertainment space. I became a model, I went for Miss India, and I went for reality shows. I went for choreography, I went for a background artist. There were a lot of plays going around and finally made me into an actor," Divya said.

“Genuinely when I was growing up, I did not know what to tell people. Whenever somebody used to visit us, they used to ask ‘What do you want to become when you grow up?’ and then ‘Doctor or engineer’," she further added. Divya Agarwal also went on to call acting a ‘liberal profession’ and said, “This liberal profession is only acting where I get to play so many characters. I loved the struggling journey, it taught me a lot."

Divya Agarwal also talked about being addressed as an ‘OTT Star’ and said. “There are some people who want to be in that superstar category, there are some people who want to be in that niche category. I am so fluid that I just want to act, be it negative, be it a scene just for two seconds."

Asked if it is comparatively easy for a male artist to become an actor in comparison to a female. “It completely depends upon that person, because if I ever had that thing in my mind while growing up that ‘Oh! I am a girl, I won’t be seen’, if I would have taken that stress, probably I would have never reached here. I am lucky that the way I am brought up in my house, my dad always empowered me. I never considered myself less or more than anyone. Gender was out of the question even back then. If my father is teaching how to ride a motorcycle, he would teach me and my brother both. It was always very easy for me. Yes, there are some actors who are like, ‘Main ladki hu toh itna toh nahi’. You do your part, is what I want to tell people, be it whatever character or even if it’s for just two seconds," she said.

Divya further urged women actors to ‘get up and blast their energy’ on the sets of their shows or movies. “It happens on sets. I have experienced that male actors are more talky (talkative). They are brought up like that and some female actors are like just sitting. Probably, for once, just get up from that chair and blast your energy out there. You’ll entire sets equally respecting no matter what gender it is. I have experienced that and it has worked wonderfully," Divya concluded.

