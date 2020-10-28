Divya Agarwal's Father Dies of Covid-19, Boyfriend Varun Sood Pens Emotional Post

Actress-VJ Divya Agarwal’s father passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with the novel coronavirus. He had tested positive for the deadly virus earlier this month and was admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai. On Tuesday evening, the actress requested her fans to pray for her father as his condition got worse. This morning, she shared an Instagram post in which she shared that her father had passed away. She shared a snap of herself with him. Sharing the photo, she said, “You are always with me... I love you papa... RIP.”

Her boyfriend Varun Sood also reposted the image on his profile. Remembering Divya’s father he said, “You are always with me... I love you papa... RIP”

The couple’s friends from the industry have condoled the death of her father. Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, “Divya I’m so so so sorry for your loss … love and prayers... always be strong you brave one,” while her friend and TV actor Dishank Arora mentioned, “I am deeply saddened by the loss that you and your family have encountered. My condolences. More strength to you and your family. RIP.”

Aly Goni, Madirakshi Mundle, Arya Babbar, Akhil and Nivedita Basu, among many others also shared their heartfelt tributes in the comments section.

Divya had earlier informed it was first her brother Prince who tested positive for Covid-19, followed by her parents. Revealing the reason behind admitting her father immediately to the hospital, she had said that he had a heart ailment. Since his condition worsened, he was moved to the ICU.