Divya Aggarwal Writes Boyfriend Varun Sood’s Name in Henna at His Sister’s Pre-wedding Function

Wedding season is on and VJ Varun Sood’s sister Akshita Sood is all prepared to marry her long-time boyfriend Pranav Syal in Goa on December 1, Wednesday. Meanwhile Varun’s girlfriend and actress Divya Agarwal has shared some adorable photos from his sister’s pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram Stories. What caught our attention is that Divya has got the name of Varun written on her left hand with mehendi. The Bigg Boss OTT winner didn’t forget to tag mehendi artist Kanchan Mahato in her story.

Divya was seen wearing a white traditional lehenga in the story which also featured Varun. The actress reshared an Instagram story of mehendi artist Kanchan who was delighted to meet the popular figure.

Divya and Varun have been dating each other for three years. When asked once about getting hitched, they said that they are not running from the question of marriage but it is a big responsibility. “It is a responsible commitment and we have to take into consideration our families, our careers. We have not taken any such decision as of now but whenever it will happen dhanke ki chot pe hoga (openly) and everybody will be happy with it,” Divya had told BollywoodLife.

Meanwhile, the bride Akshita was all dolled up in a blue lehenga which she paired up with heavy jewellery. Her brother Varun looked dapper in a green sherwani.

The wedding festivities are taking place at a private resort in Goa. Varun also took to his Instagram Stories to share a couple dance of her sister Akshita and her boyfriend Pranav. Actor Vikram Rathod, who was last seen in Qurbaan Hua on Zee TV, also attended the wedding festivities. He thanked Akshita and Pranav for gifting him a blue suit.

