Divya Bharti Death Anniversary: The Diva Who Achieved it All at the Age of 19

Late actor Divya Bharti’s journey in Bollywood was nothing short of exceptional. Divya’s effervescent smile and innocent face were enough to make anyone fall in love with her. She embarked on her silver screen journey at a very young age after quitting college. She achieved significant success with the film Vishwatma and went on to do several other prominent movies. Today is Divya’s 48th birth anniversary.

Film offers in school days:

Directors were so charmed with Divya’s looks that she got a lot of film offers during her school days. Divya got to work with Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati in the film Bobbili Raja. The film was a super hit and Divya embarked on her acting career confidently. She was also seen in the film Vishwatma wherein she worked with actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Deol and Chunky Pandey. Vishwatma was written and directed by Rajiv Rai. Divya worked with Govinda in Shola Aur Shabnam. She also acted with Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor in Deewana. She was also awarded Lux New Face of the Year in 1993.

Untimely death

Divya cherished each moment in her life. The diva had a very optimistic attitude. Once, she was asked about her next step in life. Divya replied that she was waiting for life to take its course. The actor added that when it was time for marriage, she would walk away gracefully.

Divya passed away on April 5, 1993, at the age of 19. The diva achieved fame in her life at a very young age. Her untimely demise was a shock to everyone. Film Parinaam starring Akshay Kumar and Divya had to be shelved due to her death.

Divya was a part of films like Shatranj, Rang, Aadmi, Rampur Ka Raja, Geet and others.

