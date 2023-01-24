Divya Bharti was one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Bobbili Raja when she was just 16 years old. She went on to make her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1992 action thriller film Vishwatma. Even during her school days, the actress received several film offers.

In just three years, the actress delivered some of the most commercially hit films at the box office including Rowdy Alludu, Assembly Rowdy, Deewana, Shola Aur Shabnam, Jaan Se Pyaara, Balwaan, Rang, Tholi Muddhu and others. However, her untimely death at the age of 19, shook the film industry and her fans to the core.

Untimely death:

She was achieving exceptional heights in her professional career when the news of her unfortunate death in 1993 spread like wildfire. As per the reports, the actress fell from the fifth floor of her balcony. Reports suggest that Divya was drinking alcohol with fashion designer Neeta Lulla and her husband Dr Shyam Lulla on the day she died i.e. April 5, 1993. The actress was reported sitting on the window of the living room with her feet facing outside. When she suddenly tried to get up, her hand slipped and she fell straight down from the 5th floor.

Fashion designer Neeta Lulla was at the actress’s residence to discuss the upcoming feature film Andolan. Divya Bharti was last seen in the film Kshatriya. Some of her films remained incomplete at the time of her death including Laadla, Mohra and Vijaypath.

Her married life

The actress got married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala when she was only 18. They tied the nuptial knot on May 10, 1992, in an intimate ceremony. She kept her marriage a secret and hidden from her family for some time. But after a few months, Sajid reached his in-law’s house to inform them about the marriage. Later, all her family members agreed.

