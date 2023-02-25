February 25 marks the 49th birth anniversary of the late actress Divya Bharti. Divya’s acting stint lasted only a few years; but in that short period, she managed to carve a massive fan base amongst the audience. What was so special about Divya which made the audience instantly warm up to the actress? According to the cine buffs, her radiant smile, vivacious personality and the energy she infused into the characters on screen left the audience swooning over her. Divya’s innocent looks were also one of the major highlights of her fame.

The film industry and her fans were thrown into a state of frenzy when Divya suddenly died on April 5, 1993, at the age of 19. As stated in the reports, she fell from the balcony of her fifth-floor home in a drunken state. Numerous conspiracy theories have surfaced regarding her death, with many alleging that it was a murder. Almost everyone was left shocked to the core and wished to know what happened to the most charming diva who catapulted to fame in such a short time. Keep reading this space to find out how this shocking incident transpired.

Divya Bharti had just returned from a shoot in Chennai and was scheduled to meet fashion designer Neeta Lulla. Divya and Neeta were going to meet at the former’s residence regarding her upcoming feature film Andolan. Neeta arrived at the house with her husband Shyam and everyone started enjoying the rounds of drinking. Divya’s house help Amrita had also cooked some snacks for the guests.

Everyone was having a gala time munching on snacks, having drinks and watching television as well. In the middle of this, Divya went ahead and sat on the ledge of the balcony. No one paid attention to this. In a horrific turn of events, as the actress turned around, she lost her balance and fell. As stated in the reports, she was breathing when the paramedics arrived, but soon succumbed to her fatal injuries.

Immediately after her death, conspiracy theories of murder by her husband Sajid Nadiadwala, suicide and even the involvement of the underworld took over. But Divya’s father Om Prakash Bharti was reported saying in a statement that it was just an accident.

