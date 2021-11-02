Divya Bharti's Father Om Prakash Bharti Dies; Sajid Nadiadwala's Wife Writes, 'Will Miss You Dad'

Late Hindi film actress Divya Bharti’s father Om Prakash Bharti passed away on October 30. The news was confirmed by director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s second wife Warda Khan on social media. Sajid was earlier married to Divya Bharti but after her unfortunate death, he took care of her parents as his own.

Warda Nadiadwala took to social media and shared pictures with Divya’s father. In the pictures, Sajid and Warda can be seen posing with Om Prakash Bharti for happy pictures. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Will Miss u Dad! #rip #omprakashbharti @kunalbhartiofficial stay strong.”

When My Children Watch Divya Bharti’s Movies, They Call Her ‘Badi Mummy’: Wardah Khan Nadiadwala

Divya Bharti was one of the popular actors in the ’90s. Her untimely death in 1993 sent shockwaves across the industry. Sajid married Warda Khan in 2000. In an old interaction with an entertainment portal, Warda opened up about Sajid’s first wife, 27 years after her death.

During an Instagram live session with Bollywood Hungama, Warda said, “I know people keep throwing these questions sometimes. Sometimes they think I am being trolled. Divya is still very much a part of our lives. Her family, her dad, her brother Kunal, they are like our family, they are a part of each celebration. So when you guys try to troll me, please know that I am not getting trolled. On her anniversaries and birthdays, we speak to each other. When my children watch her movies, they call her ‘Badi Mummy’. So, guys, she is still a very, very beautiful part of our lives."

“I have not tried to replace her ever. I have made my own place. Memories are always beautiful. So, stop trolling me! She is a part of my life, and we are enjoying it. Sometimes people say, ‘Divya Bharti bohot acchi thi. Of course, bahot acchi thi yaar. We love her. She is very much a part of my life," she added.

Divya started her career in her teens and starred in many Hindi and south films before her death. Her debut Bollywood film Vishwatma opposite Sunny Deol was a hit. She also starred in films like Deewana with Shah Rukh Khan and Shola Aur Shabnam with Govinda.

