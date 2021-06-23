'Divya Drishti' Actor Sana Sayyad Looks Stunning in Her Haldi Ceremony, See Pics

Television actress Sana Sayyad on Tuesday celebrated her Haldi ceremony, ahead of her marriage with beau Imaad Shamsi on June 25. Sana rose to fame with her role in the supernatural show Divya Drishti and was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story. She was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 8. The ceremony was attended by Sana’s Divya Drishti co-stars, including Adhvik Mahajan and Nyra Banerjee.

Sana looked gorgeous in a statement yellow salwar-kameez set and she paired it with a floral dupatta. On the other hand, Imaad, who is an entrepreneur by profession, picked a white kurta-pajama and red dupatta. Either of the actors did not share pictures of the ceremony. Later, it was Adhvik who took to his Instagram and shared the adorable photos from the pre-wedding ceremony. He congratulated Sana and Imaad for their new journey and wished them a lot of happiness.

In an interview with ETimes, Sana had revealed that they wish to have an intimate ceremony as both of them don’t like fancy and lavish weddings. The duo decided to tie the knot this year instead of postponing it, as Sana’s dad would leave for his work.

Talking about the guest list, the actress revealed that they had invited only a limited number of people so far, that included their families and close friends. Sharing her beliefs, Sana said that the couple’s big day is equally important for people who have seen them grow. “We have invited only a limited number of guests so far, which include our families and close friends. I believe that a couple’s big day is equally important for people who have seen them grow from strength to strength. The walima is going to be a low-key affair at Imaad’s residence. We will have dinner with just our immediate families in attendance."

