Divya Drishti Fame Sana Sayyad Looks Exquisite at Her Mehendi Ceremony

Television actress Sana Sayyad, who is known for portraying the role of Drishti Shergill in the hit serial Divya Drishti, is set to tie the knot with her long-time beau Imaad Shamsi. As the marriage is on the card on June 25, the actress was seen revelling in pre-wedding ceremonies with family and friends. Yesterday the actress celebrated her Mehendi ceremony. Attended by peers from the industry, Sana’s friends, actress Neha Mahajan, and actor Adhvik Mahajan gave a glimpse of the event.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a series of pictures from the ceremony as she posed with the bride-to-be. Sana was dressed in a pastel-hued Pistachio green lehenga and heavy Kundan beaded jewellery. Hair tied in a braid, decked with a mang tika, the actress stunned with her surreal beauty. And her hands decked with exquisite henna designs enhanced the charm of the bewitching beauty. On the other hand, Neha complemented her pastel outfit with her bright pink Anarkali suit. The duo looked mesmerising as they posed together in a string of photographs. In some of the pictures, Sana gleamed while sharing the frame with her would-be husband and a handful of friends.

On June 23, Sana’s friends gathered to celebrate her Haldi ceremony. The actress looked stunning in the yellow outfit with a floral dupatta weaved with real white flowers and bordered with red roses.

Sana and Imaad knew each other since college. During an interview with Etimes, the actress revealed that she had been single for a long time and met Imaad after her show Lockdown Ki Love Story, ended. “We developed a liking for each other and soon started dating. Things worked out well between us and our families,” the actress added.

The couple made their relationship public by publishing a post on social media. Talking about her marriage, the actress opened that initially, she planned to tie the knot in February next year. But as both Imaad and Sana don’t fancy a lavish wedding, they decided to get married soon rather than pushing it to next year. Moreover, her father had to leave for work and he would have returned after a long span of 110 months.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here