Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker to Play Homosexual Partners in New Queer Film Sheer Khurma

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
2-min read

Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker to Play Homosexual Partners in New Queer Film Sheer Khurma

To be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, Sheer Khurma will trace the journey of a queer woman searching for a sense of belonging, identity and acceptance.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker to Play Homosexual Partners in New Queer Film Sheer Khurma
Images: Instagram
Loading...

After Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was made on a homosexual relationship between two women, another film on same sex love is in the making. Titled Sheer Khurma, the film will star Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta as a couple. It will be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and features veteran actress Surekha Sikri in a pivotal role.

Sheer Khurma will trace the journey of a queer woman searching for a sense of belonging, identity and acceptance from her family. Faraz has previously directed Sisak, India's First Silent LGBTQ love story, and has also written Sheer Khurma, reported indianexpress.com.

Talking about the cast, Faraz said, "Divya and Swara are two celebrated names in the industry and strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. It was an easy decision to approach them. In fact, when I started writing the film, I had Divya in my mind, and already saw her playing this role."

He added, "Sheer Khurma is a labour of love. After Sisak's success, it took me a lot of time to find the soul for my next film... Making a queer film in India continues to be a challenge. Especially when the film doesn't have any male protagonists."

Swara, last seen in last year's Veere Di Wedding, shared the news about the film on Twitter.

Divya, on her part, revealed that she had no reservations about taking up the role. "I have worked with him (Faraz) previously and I know what he has to offer. For me, this is not just a film. It's a story about relationships including this woman's with her family and her partner, which is something that needs to be talked about amid all the taboo that exists in our society."

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starred Sonam Kapoor and is one of the few mainstream films made on homosexual relationships. Though the film wasn't a big success, it managed to get a conversation going about queer love in Hindi cinema. We hope that Sheer Khurma helps in taking that forward.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram