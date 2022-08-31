Divya Dutta Expresses Delight as She Welcomes Bappa in Her New Home; Says ‘I Like The Prayer During Aarti’

Ganesh Chaturthi is here and the B-Town is already buzzing with myriad activities and excitement. From Kartik Aaryan to Pankaj Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya to Daisy Shah, everyone is gearing up for a gala celebration. Adding to the list of celebs, Divya Dutta is ecstatic as she would be celebrating the auspicious festival in her new house.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, the Bhaad Milkha Bhaag actress shared her plans for the holiday. She stated, “Well, I’m celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in my new house, so that is going to be different this year. Rest, it is going to be the same; eco-friendly with lots of warmth. All the loved ones are coming again.”

The Music Teacher actress continued, “I am not a very ritualistic person. I pray from the bottom of my heart. I think when you bring Bappa home and he leaves, the prayer that we do during the aarti, I like that.”

Since this would be the first Ganesh Chaturthi in the city of dreams after two years of rigorous restrictions pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic, Divya Dutta is all the more enthusiastic about the festival. She expressed, “Things have been strange the past two years, and people really haven’t invited many. This year it is going to be just like old times with my family and friends.

The Dhaakad actress also divulged the delectable menu for the occasion. She excitedly shared, “The food at my house will always be what my mother decides. It’s always a typical Punjabi meal—channa, aloo ka sabji, puris, halwar and kheer, which you always find in prasad. It’s an open house. It’s lovely to meet people you haven’t met for so many days; you definitely see them during Ganpati. I’m looking forward to that.”

She also added that she gets quite attached to Lord Ganesh when he comes but it’s equally heart-wrenching when they leave. Divya Dutta said, “I get too attached every time Bappa comes home and then when he is leaving it’s heartbreaking. But what a fulfilling feeling! Coming home for just a short time, brings so many family and friends together. It’s one of my most favourite traditions.”

The actress also spoke her mind regarding the slump that the Hindi film industry is going through with hack-to-back flops like Laal Singh Chaddha Liger and even her film Dhaakad. She stated, “I think there are always phases in an industry. And, we always go through different set ups. Yes, films are not working, unfortunately, but I am sure very soon they will. Then, everyone will talk differently. As an actor, my thing is to always do my job well, In spite of everything, I have gotten good reviews both for Dhaakad and Maa. I can always be grateful for it, and will always do what with all my heart.”

On the work front, Divya Dutta has three films lined up ahead of her Nastik, Sheer Quorma and Maa.

