Divya Dutta is Playing a 'Fabulous Antagonist in Dhaakad, Something I've Never Done Before'

Actress Divya Dutta, who is shooting for her upcoming film Sharmaji Ki Beti in Mumbai, will be having a quiet birthday celebration on Saturday as she turns a year older. Divya shares she isn’t particularly big on parties but her friends in the industry and family members do get together, although it seems unlikely that anything special will happen considering the pandemic.

On the sidelines of her movie shoot, Divya shares, “I like being with my family and friends on birthdays. Nothing big due to the Covid situation but I will celebrate it as much as I can. Each time I am shooting, people who are there with me are certainly around. For my birthdays, Rajat (Kapoor) always comes. Shabana (Azmi) ji definitely wishes me, Amitabh (Bachchan) ji is so special that he calls and there are so many others. In today’s times we are mostly not celebrating things but wishes are always coming in."

About her birthday memories from the past, Divya recalls, “Last I was shooting for Special Ops, there was a nice birthday cake that was organised, nice food came in and I was pampered a lot. Later, I went out with my friends and I remember it was a lovely time. I am not a very party person but whenever family gets together, we sit, chat and its all very lovely. Everyone’s love just makes my day special. To be taken care of makes you feel happy."

One of Divya’s anticipated films is Dhaakad, opposite Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal. The unit recently finished shooting in Hungary amid the pandemic. About the upcoming actioner, she says, “It is a fabulous role. I am playing an antagonist in it. It is a badass role and something I have never done before. I thoroughly enjoyed doing this film. Kangana (Ranaut) and Arjun (Rampal) are very good in it. The outdoor was very nice after the lockdown. Hungary was beautiful. I saw places and shot around."

On doing action in Dhaakad, Divya shares, “I have done a lot of action and car racing previously. I really enjoy it. Dhaakad is very different, of course. I am more known for my emotional roles so people tend to notice this side of me lesser. I enjoy unravelling the role on the set. Workshops happen but I love being on set more and unfurling it."

