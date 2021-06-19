Divya Dutta: Milkha Singh Got So Emotional Remembering His Sister During Making of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

“I was truly happy when I got to know, I’m going to be a part of the biopic on Milkhaji. And the happiest moment was to meet him. A session was organised with me Rakeyshji and Farhan with him and it was a joy to hear him talk and reminiscing his life, his stories, his challenges, victories and failures everything. Unke muh se sunna ek alag baat thi, aur kis tarah se wo haske… he was reminiscing it beautifully. Woh ek badi khubsurat yaadgaar rahi hai, ke unke muh se unke rishte sune. When I wanted to know about his sister Isri Kaur, he got so emotional talking about her. Mujhe bohot madad mili woh role karne mein to see how he felt for his sister, even now. So yes that was a beautiful time we had with him.

Fir hum unko film ke premiere pe mile jab humne ek saath film dekhi and I remember I was sitting right next to him, in fact I have a picture of that. He was so emotional and he was so elated and happy like a child to have seen that film and to see it inspiring so many people. I remember he gave a big hug and he had tears in his eyes and, I mean he had no words, I remember. I’ll always cherish that. After that there was a lovely bond with him and his wife. I used to once in a while go and visit their house in Chandigarh, have chai with them and lots of gupshup.

So yes, I just celebrate him that’s all I’ll say. I’ll celebrate him for the sheer grit, the spirit that he had, to face life with his hurdles and emerge victorious, come what may. And I think his life is always going to be an inspiration for many, including me.”

(As told to News18.com.)

