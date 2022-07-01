Divya Dutta on Playing a Villain in Dhaakad: 'She's Nasty, Mean and Totally Brazen'

Divya Dutta plays the mastermind of an arms and human trafficking racket in the film Dhaakad. The actress says it is a role unlike any other and definitely one of her favourites so far. She called it one of the most ruthless characters she has played on screen. The actress says it is gratifying as an actor to get to play such diverse roles.

“It surely feels nice to play diverse roles, but it’s been a process for me of saying no to lots of similar kinds of roles that are offered in your career and finally breaking the image every time somebody wants to give you one; that’s when you get roles that are varied. This particular role is something that is not really seen in Hindi cinema before with the female villains – she is nasty mean, sexy, saucy and totally brazen. There’s a unique quality about Rohini. I must say, if I have to count all the roles I have enjoyed playing, Rohini is one of them.

Dhaakad is a full-on action movie with Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Talking about why more such films with female action heroines aren’t being made, Divya said, “There’s no such thing as the audience being ready or not, it’s just that somebody just needed that first step of showing an Indian protagonist playing an action lead. It’s one of the firsts of its kind with such grandeur. There aren’t enough movies because nobody really thought about it. But the audience has been experimenting – they like to see what is different and what hasn’t been served to them before.

Dhaakad, also starring Arjun Rampal, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 1.

