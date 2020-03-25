Divya Dutta Only One From Her Shoot to Have Returned Home Just Before Coronavirus Lockdown

Actress Divya Dutta, who was shooting in Punjab for an upcoming movie, has managed to return to Mumbai just before the complete shutdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Her cast and crew, who are mostly from Vancouver, are stuck in Punjab.

In the wake of the Corona Virus pandemic, film bodies have halted any productions or likewise activities from March 19 to March 31. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the actress said that there had been a lot of confusion in the days that led up to the final decision.



“Initially, we thought the outbreak was too distant to impact our lives, but when it became more real by the day, we took all precautions, including masks, hand sanitisers, washing hands and cutting down on the number of people on the unit. We even changed a location, from outside a hospital to a school,” she informed.

The production is now expected to be remained shut even further, after a 21 day complete lockdown for India was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday in an attempt to break the Covid-19 virus cycle.

Divya further shared that she was travelling back to Mumbai with her pet dog Sakhi, and reached home just in time. Her film, titled Maa, is only half complete and won't be able to release on Mother's Day, as per the plan.

Talking about how the actress has been utilising the unexpected break, she said, "Most of my time in the kitchen is spent on building up my immunity. I am going back to the basics, beginning my day with a concoction made out of boiling turmeric, ginger and cloves in water. I keep having warm water with lemon throughout the day and also some haldi doodh."

