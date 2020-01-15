Divya Dutta Recounts Experience of Missing Out on Roles for Being Fair Skinned

Divya Dutta has massively grown over the course of her career. She does not appear on the big screen frequently but always makes her appearance last long in the minds of the viewers.

Even though she now focuses on impactful or powerful roles, that was not always the case. Reminiscing her early days in Bollywood, Divya Dutta pointed out Veer-Zaara as the turning point of her aspirations. Speaking to Hindustan Times she revealed that her first intention was to be a commercial mainstream actress.

"I realized, however, after Veer-Zara (2004), that the significance of a role is not just about being glamorous. What you give to a role is what’s integral to the story. Now everything is so story and character-oriented… in fact, one of my directors was saying ‘you know that big heroine? She wants to do your role’."

Divya Dutta went on to say that she had seen actresses go from turning down roles for being small to accepting small roles as long as they appeared impactful. Earlier, we used to say chhota role nahi karenge. I never said that, but I have seen girls say it. Now they say ‘chhota hai, koi baat nahi, impactful hai na?’".

She went on to talk about how it is important for audiences to think about how a role is played rather than who plays it referring to the criticism Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar received after being cast in Saand Ki Aankh. I saw Saand Ki Aankh, I thought the girls were young, they did a good job. Thodi der ke baad main bhool gayi (they are younger actors playing older characters)".

Dutta also revealed that she herself had lost roles for being too fair and not looking right for the part. "I once lost a role because I was told I am fair. They were looking for a village woman who is darker. They told me ‘you suit the role completely’. I asked ‘then why am I not doing it?’ They replied ‘you are too fair for the role’. I felt a little cheated at not being able to do something because of skin color. But I am an actor. I was darkened for Delhi 6. I used to go to set at 4 in the morning, mera mazaak udta tha for the call time. I used to take so long to get ready. But here was a director (Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra) who interested me with a role."

Divya Dutta currently has two films lined up. She is set to appear alongside Arjun Rampal in a drama film titled Nastik. She will also be appearing in an LBGT romantic film titled Sheer Qorma.

