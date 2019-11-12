Divya Dutta Reminisces Shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Veer Zaara on Film's 15th Anniversary

There are some films that never fade away no matter how old they grow. While such films don't lose their on-screen charm, they often include fun behind-the-scenes memories as well. One such film is Yash Chopra's Veer Zaara. On the film's 15 year anniversary, Divya Dutta shared some of her best memories from the film's production including those she shared with Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about the film's sets, Divya Dutta revealed that she was often responsible for damaging it. Speaking to Hindustan Times she said, "A mud wall was built on the set and I was sitting in front of it on a charpoy. Every time I would get up, the charpoy would shake and hit the wall damaging a part of it. Yashi ji told me to get up carefully, but this time the entire wall broke. SRK who was noticing me from a distance couldn’t stop laughing and I too couldn’t. Yash ji had to send us both for a break."

Even though Divya Dutta was excited to be called for casting, the actress was disappointed to be offered a minor role. It was Yash Chopra himself who convinced Dutta that she would not regret the role following the completion of the film. The actress confirmed this saying that she received widespread recognition following the release of the film and was flooded with offers. For her role, Divya Dutta was also nominated for a number of awards including Filmfare and IIFA.

