Divya Dutta, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar Express Gratitude Over Their Films' Big Win At National Awards

And its happenned!!!...overwhelmed to get my first national award for Iraada!!!! And so elated to see people congratulating me feeling happier than me even!! Gratitude🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 13, 2018

So so proud to be a part of a film winning National award. #Ghazi

Love and hugs to my entire team! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 13, 2018

नेशनल अवार्ड!!



राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार में स्पेशल मेंशन अवार्ड मिलना वाकई स्पेशल है। हर एक्टर की तरह मेरे लिए भी गर्व का क्षण है ये। नेशनल अवार्ड पैनल, न्यूटन की पूरी टीम और आप सब का शुक्रिया। — Pankaj Tripathi (@TripathiiPankaj) April 13, 2018

The 65th National Film Awards were announced on Friday. Sridevi has been posthumously awarded the Best Actress award for Mom while Vinod Khanna has been conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Amit V Masurkar's Newton has bagged the Best Hindi Film while Pankaj Tripathi has received a special mention for his performance. Ganesh Acharya has won the award for Best Choreography for the song Goli Tu Lath maar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali has won in two categories- Best Action Direction and Special Effects. Rima Das' Assamese film Village Rockstars has won the Best Feature Film.Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their joy on the big win. Divya Dutta, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Irada, wrote, "And its happenned!!!...overwhelmed to get my first national award for Iraada!!!! And so elated to see people congratulating me feeling happier than me even!! Gratitude."Taapsee Pannu, whose film Ghaazi has won the Best Telugu Film, said, "I am elated with the news about Ghazi winning the Best Telugu film. This is the third time I have had the opportunity to be a part of a National Award Winning film. Even though I had a special appearance in the film, it was personally a very satisfying part for me as an actor. I’m ecstatic with the news about the film winning the National Award Honour."She also took to Twitter to express her happiness and wrote, "So so proud to be a part of a film winning National award. #Ghazi Love and hugs to my entire team!"The actor also shared that it's a hattrick of sorts for her as three of her films have won National Awards including Aadukalam, Pink and Ghazi.Pankaj Tripathi, who was honoured with a special mention for his performance in Newton, spoke to News18 after the announcement and shared that it's a special win for him. He said, “I cried when I received the news. I didn’t have my phone with me and Saurabh Shukla informed me about it. I had no idea I was even in contention. I asked him again and again if the news is true so that I could speak to my parents. It feels great when your work gets honoured. I’m not in the state to give correct answers but I’m really happy for the win. It’s a special victory.”The director of Newton, Amit V Masurkar, said, “I want to thank the jury for awarding Newton the National Award for Best Hindi Film. I hope this award and the film’s commercial success creates a bigger space for relevant political cinema. This wouldn’t have been possible without an incredible cast, crew and the love and support from the people of Chhatisgarh where we shot the film."Mom director Ravi Udyawar shared that Sridevi deserved the award and the team continues to miss the legendary actor. "Wow, she deserves it. I’m really happy it’s a great news for me because it was our film. She had done a fabulous job. We all are missing her now."