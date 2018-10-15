Divya Khosla Defends Husband Bhushan Kumar, Says 'People Even Stood Against Lord Krishna'

Divya Khosla has come out in support of her producer husband Bhushan Kumar, who has been accused of sexual harassment. An anonymous Twitter user accused Bhushan of propositioning her on the pretext of signing a three-movie contract with his production house. Bhushan has denied the allegation.Divya says though #MeToo movement is meant to clean up the society, some people have started misusing it. Divya termed all allegations against Bhushan "baseless" and wrote, "people even stood up against Lord Krishna who is praiseworthy."Here is what she tweeted:Denying all allegations, Bhushan had earlier told PTI in a statement, "I am appalled and anguished to know that my name has been dragged in this #MeToo by some anonymous person(s). The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation."The producer said he would also be lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police.Many Bollywood celebrities such as Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai, Nana Patekar, Alok Nath and Sajid Khan have been accused of sexual harassment.