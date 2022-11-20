Divya Khosla Kumar Birthday: Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi to Besharam Bewaffa, WATCH Tops Songs of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIVYA KHOSLA KUMAR: Actress, producer and director Divya Khosla Kumar turned 35 today, November 20. The multi-talented performer has produced and directed several hit films such as Indoo Ki Jawani, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Marjaavaan, Khandaani Shafakhana, Roy and many more. Apart from this, Divya Khosla Kumar has also starred in a collection of hit songs which garnered massive praise from audiences. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the songs Divya has graced with her presence.

Besharam Bewaffa

Divya Khosla Kumar stars in this music video Besharam Bewaffa sung by B Praak. Along with Divya Khosla Kumar, the video also stars Gautam Gulati, Siddarth Gupta, and Pranati R Prakash. The song paints a picture of betrayal and heartbreak but also hints at a new love story to begin from scratch.

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

Starring Divya Khosla Kumar, the music video of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi is a recreated version of Falguni Pathak’s hit song. The video which features a “futuristic love story" has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar. Jaani wrote the revised lyrics for the song. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directed the music video. Along with the actress, Shivin Narang and Faisu also starred in the music video.

Teri Aankhon Mein

Teri Aankhon Mein featured Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl V Puri in the romantic song. Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar sang the song, which is essentially a musical love story. Kumaar wrote the lyrics, which are perfectly complemented by Manan Bhardwaj’s music. The song Teri Aankhon Mein depicts the love story between the two characters who meet on a rainy night

Kabhi Yaadon Mein

Divya Khosla Kumar stars in the music video Kabhi Yaadon Mein. Divya, who played the role of a mother in the music video, touched millions of hearts with her performance and received widespread acclaim. Kabhi Yaadon Mein, sung by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal, depicts a mother and son’s emotional bond.

Tere Bin O Saajana

The music video Tere Bin O Saajana stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Elli AvrRam and Shiv Pandit. The song sung by Meet Bros feat. Neeti Mohan & Piyush Mehroliyaa is written by Kumaar. The music video depicts the heartwarming love story of the characters in the song.

