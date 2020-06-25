MOVIES

Divya Khosla Kumar Bringing Her Cook Sheru to Counter Sonu Nigam's Claims Leaves Netizens in Splits

From Divya Khosla Kumar's angry video, netizens picked their moment to have a field day when she introduced her family cook to them.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 9:14 AM IST
Divya Khosla Kumar and Sonu Nigam have engaged in a fierce war of words on social media. With serious allegations, the two have come up with hard-hitting videos against each other. In response to Sonu's vlog, 'Laaton ke MAFIA baaton se nahi maante', Divya came up with an 11 minutes long video captioned as, 'The Bitter Truth #SonuNigam'.

In the video, Divya counters the singer's claims with various examples. She talks of times when T-series gave chance to multiple newcomers and 'outsiders' in Bollywood, Gulshan Kumar's assassination, #MeToo charges against Bhushan Kumar and defended her responses by quoting Bhagavad Gita.


However, netizens picked their moment from the video to have a field day when Divya introduced her family cook to them.

Divya claimed that Sonu was spotted by Gulshan Kumar at a time when he used to sing Delhi's Ramleela and gave him a flight ticket to Mumbai saying he will make him a big artiste. She then called Sheru on camera to corroborate her claims and said he has been with the family since 1988.

Netizens found it quite funny and reacted to it hilariously. While one of them compared it to Shero from Manga series' Shinchan, another wrote, "Why didn’t she make a tik-tok video?"

Take a look:

