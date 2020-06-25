Divya Khosla Kumar Bringing Her Cook Sheru to Counter Sonu Nigam's Claims Leaves Netizens in Splits

Divya Khosla Kumar and Sonu Nigam have engaged in a fierce war of words on social media. With serious allegations, the two have come up with hard-hitting videos against each other. In response to Sonu's vlog, 'Laaton ke MAFIA baaton se nahi maante', Divya came up with an 11 minutes long video captioned as, 'The Bitter Truth #SonuNigam'.

In the video, Divya counters the singer's claims with various examples. She talks of times when T-series gave chance to multiple newcomers and 'outsiders' in Bollywood, Gulshan Kumar's assassination, #MeToo charges against Bhushan Kumar and defended her responses by quoting Bhagavad Gita.







However, netizens picked their moment from the video to have a field day when Divya introduced her family cook to them.

Divya claimed that Sonu was spotted by Gulshan Kumar at a time when he used to sing Delhi's Ramleela and gave him a flight ticket to Mumbai saying he will make him a big artiste. She then called Sheru on camera to corroborate her claims and said he has been with the family since 1988.

Netizens found it quite funny and reacted to it hilariously. While one of them compared it to Shero from Manga series' Shinchan, another wrote, "Why didn’t she make a tik-tok video?"

Divya Khosla Kumar bringing her family chef "sheru" to counter Sonu Nigam is sending me ….... phle to over acting ke 500 kaato iske... #DivyaKhoslaKumar pic.twitter.com/txcaFrhXL5 — Niranjan Sharma (@Niranjan791) June 25, 2020

This whole saga of Divya Khosla Kumar and Sheru is so funny They definitely should get a filmfare award for this performance . Why didn’t she make a tik-tok video? pic.twitter.com/fM8mIyLn79 — The Thinking Hat (@ThinkinHashtag) June 25, 2020

Shinchan ka shero is better than Divya ka sheru. — Nikita Pandit (@abcd72494812) June 25, 2020

Sheru or #divyakhoslakumar ? — Irfan (@simplyirfan) June 24, 2020

@iamDivyaKhosla And the filmfare best supporting actor goes to Sheru. Sonu Nigam definitely have told something true. Otherwise there wouldn't be this big reaction. Why this lady is making herself the laughing stock ? #DivyaKhoslaKumar — SM (@satyabratm) June 24, 2020

