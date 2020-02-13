Divya Khosla Kumar Promises Strong Stand Against Corruption with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2

Divya Khosla Kumar, who has been working behind the camera for a a few films, is now set to return to acting roles. She will be making her next appearance alongside John Abraham in the film Satyameva Jayate 2.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Divya revealed that while the film focuses on a "cat and mouse chase", its plot addresses bigger and more important issues. She even revealed that the film's director and screenwriter Milap Zaveri has given room and opportunities for her character as well.

"It's about the country and John and I take a strong stand against corruption in the film. Milap is shedding light on an important topic. I got a solo poster and Milap has written the line, 'Bhartiya naari sab par bhari' for me, which speaks a lot about my role," Divya said.

She also revealed that she has been attending reading sessions for her character prior to the film's shooting. This she claims is useful for her as the character she plays is very different from her real-life personality.

While talking about the film earlier John Abraham had promised that the sequel would be more connected to the public. He also stated that the film's action would not be "over the top" but would still be exciting and entertaining for the audiences.

Rumors have also been floating that John Abraham could be playing a double or triple role in the film which would be his first time doing so. Abraham, however, has claimed that the script is still being developed so he remains unaware. Nevertheless, the actor added that he hopes this to be true as he would enjoy such a role.

