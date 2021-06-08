Divya Khosla Kumar Says Rape Accused Pearl V Puri was to Sign a Big Film: Now Everything is Lost

Actor Peal V Puri, who has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019, has received support from colleagues in the industry who have vouched for his innocence. Producer Ekta Kapoor and actors Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D’Souza are among those who extended support to Pearl, claiming that he had been framed.

Actress-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar is the latest celeb to have spoken up regarding the case, expressing concern about the possible impact of this case on Pearl’s career. She had collaborated with the actor on the hit music video Teri Aankhon Mein. “Who will be accountable for his aborted career if and when he is proven not guilty? It’s a very serious charge, and it will have far-reaching repercussions on Pearl’s career. He was just starting out in life. Television had given him stardom. And I can tell you, he was on the verge of signing a very big film. Now everything is lost," she told Bollywood Hungama.

The Satyameva Jayate 2 actress also wrote a long Instagram post questioning the alleged victim’s parents’ role in the case against Pearl. “…I want to know why the police did not arrest him in 2019 when this case was filed … the reason is that In the FIR filed it was mentioned that the child was molested when she was with the mother. Pearl’s name was nowhere in the FIR. (I’ve read the FIR myself when Pearl’s mother forwarded it to me yesterday when she called me for help)," reads a part of her Instagram post.

Divya also spoke about the helpless situation of Pearl’s mother. “Pearl lost his father some time ago. His mother who is not well at all calls me and just cries and cries asking for my help. I feel helpless and angry," she said.

