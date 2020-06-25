Divya Khosla Kumar Takes on Sonu Nigam in Latest Video, Karisma Kapoor Celebrates Birthday

After Sonu Nigam leveled allegations against Bhushan Kumar for running a 'mafia' in the music industry, the T-Series owner's wife Divya Khosla Kumar hit back at the singer for his claims.

In another news, actress Karisma Kapoor turned 46 on Thursday and wishes poured in from her close friends and family members, including Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also, actress Deepika Singh in a new Instagram post informed that her mother has returned home after recovery from COVID 19. However, her grandmother is still in the hospital for treatment.

Divya Khosla Kumar has responded to the allegations leveled against Bhushan Kumar in a video on Instagram. She uploaded the video with the caption, “The Bitter Truth #SonuNigam.”

If multiple reports are to be believed Dia Mirza and R Madhavan may be reuniting to reprise their roles as the much-loved Reena and Maddy for Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel. Now Madhavan jokes on the sequel's prospects.

TV actress Deepika Singh had appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government to help her family after her mother tested positive for Covid-19. Now, sharing an update, Deepika in a new Instagram post informed that her mother has returned home after recovery from COVID 19.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a compilation video to wish sister Karisma Kapoor on her 46th birthday on Thursday.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara will release on streaming platform on July 24, the makers announced on Thursday. It will be available for both subscribers and non subscribers.

