1-min read

Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister

Actress Divya Seth Shah is on board to essay the role of Gursharan Kaur, wife of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in the film "The Accidental Prime Minister".

IANS

Updated:June 21, 2018, 5:39 PM IST
Twitter: Anupam Kher and Divya Seth Shah
Actress Divya Seth Shah is on board to essay the role of Gursharan Kaur, wife of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in the film The Accidental Prime Minister.

Actor Anupam Kher shared the news with a photograph of himself and Divya dressed in their respective looks in the film.

"Introducing Divya Seth Shah as Mrs Gursharan Kaur, wife of honourable ex-Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singhji," Anupam tweeted on Wednesday night.

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh.

The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer and also features Akshaye Khanna as Baru.

The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.

Read full article
