Divya Spandana And Daali Dhananjay’s Next Uttarakaanda To Roll In March

After deciding to pursue a career in politics with the Congress party back in 2014, Kannada actress Ramya, who was also the youngest MP of India, has returned to acting. Ramya will once again work in the film industry, but this time as a producer and actor. Ramya, also known as Divya Spandana, will collaborate with Daali Dhananjay in her upcoming movie Uttarakaanda. As per the sources from the industry, the movie will go on floors in March. Meanwhile, it is confirmed that Uttarakaanda will be released on the silver screen next year.

This is the second collaboration between director Rohit Padak, KRG Studios and Daali Dhananjay. Divya and Daali will share the screen space for the first time. Before this, Daali Dhananjay worked in a comedy film titled Rathan Prapancha with Rogit Padak and KRG Studios. Daali is currently busy with Hoysala and will focus on Uttarakaanda after completing the former.

Ramya will star alongside Daali as a feisty rural woman in her early 30s in her first Kannada film in the gangster drama subgenre. He called his very first project with the renowned actress a ‘dream come true.’ Uttarakaanda, a production of Yogi G. Raj and Karthik Gowda, is situated in North Karnataka and will examine the conflict between the theory of good and evil and the quirky mentality of the average man.

Meanwhile, Head Bush, in which Dhananjaya co-stars with Payal Rajput, was just released, and it has received mixed reviews from both critics and the audience. On November 6, the entire team participated in a muhurt ceremony to officially launch Uttarakaanda. Daali posted a few images of the events to his social media

Under the banner of her production company, AppleBox Studios, which produced theatrical as well as OTT films and web series, Ramya will make her debut as a producer in the sector. The actress is currently working on two movies for the production company, which Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj of KRG Studios will distribute.

Read all the Latest Movies News here