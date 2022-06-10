Divya Spandana Files Complaint Against Unidentified Person for Lewd Comment on Her Post

Kannada actor Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya, grabbed headlines recently when she was involved in a Twitter spat with senior leaders of the Karnataka Congress. Now reports say that Spandana has filed a complaint with the cyber crime police in Bengaluru against an unidentified person for allegedly posting vulgar comments against her on social media.

If reports are to be believed, the unidentified person passed lewd comments against Spandana while responding to one of the posts on Instagram. Consequently, the police have registered a case under the IT Act as well as section 509 (word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The former social media head of the Indian National Congress started her political career almost a decade ago with the Youth Congress. Spandana tasted instant success when she won the by-election of the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. However, Divya lost her seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha general elections.

Divya Spandana got the national spotlight when she was made the head of the digital team of Congress by Rahul Gandhi. Spandana breathed new life into the social media team of the grand old party. Following the 2019 Lok Sabha general election, Spandana’s political career saw a sudden downfall after having a meteoric rise.

After Congress suffered another electoral rout in the general elections in 2019, Spandana deactivated all her social media accounts and announced a break from politics.

Before she entered politics, Divya Spandana was one of the leading stars of the South film industry. Spandana became a household name after the success of her romantic flick Excuse Me which starred Sunil Raoh and Ajay Rao. Spandana has worked with many top stars of the Kannada film industry, including the late Puneeth Rajkumar and Upendra. Divya has also featured in Tamil films like Polladhavan, Thoondil and Varanam Aayiram.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.