Divya Spandana Shares Old Video of Herself With 'Bestie' Kichcha Sudeep

Divya Spandana and Kichcha Sudeep are one of the most adored on-screen couples in the Kannada film industry. They have infused life in films like Kiccha Huccha, Mussanje Maathu and Ranga (S.S.L.C). Their on-screen chemistry impressed the audience in Just Math Mathalli as well.

An old interview of this popular couple was shared by one of Sudeep’s fan pages on Twitter recently. Both stars cracked a few jokes on each other and reminisced about some old disputes as well which subsided soon. The clip was re-shared by Divya with the caption, “But you’re the sweetest and a bestie for life @KicchaSudeep”.

Fans loved this clip and also asked them to team up for another project. A user requested Divya and Sudeep to produce a film, web series or even a television serial since they have enough resources now.

Another user appreciated the couple and called them the best pair on screen. This user wrote that fans are waiting for one more successful box-office outing from this pair.

Despite the disputes, fans are happy that Divya and Sudeep collaborated on some successful movies. In an old interview, Divya laughed off when asked about the conflicts. The Prarambha actress said that they had a lot of fights during the filming of Ranga SSLC, Just Math Mathalli and Kiccha Huccha.

According to Divya, each time they vowed never to work again. In this interview, Divya revealed that she has teamed up with Sudeep for a movie which is written and directed by him. She believed that Sudeep brings out the best in actors. Even Sudeep expressed his eagerness on working with Divya and said that he is looking for no other option.

However, it seems that this project didn’t materialise. Divya essayed Sudeep’s lady love Nandini Appaiah ‘Tanu’ in the hit film Just Math Mathalli directed by him. After that, he directed two movies Kempe Gowda and Maanikya but Ramya didn’t work in those films.

