Divya Spandana Shares Picture From When She Was 18 and Fans Are Going Crazy

Actress-turned-politician Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya, has shared a picture in her Instagram stories, leaving the Internet in shock. The picture is from a time when the Sandalwood queen was just 18. It appears that it’s her passport picture. Her fans snapped the screenshot of her story and now it is viral.

In the image, Divya looks gorgeous. Without any makeup, this natural beauty has blown the hearts of her fans. Her open hair and innocent eyes have done their magic. A Divya fan wrote, “You have yet again set the heart on fire with this picture. Your look is just so innocent.’’

Another said, “You are looking so beautiful and gorgeous. You are such an inspiration. I have seen your movies and I get inspired by you. You are the best, All the best for your career. I hope to meet you soon.’’

Divya had taken a long break from the Kannada film industry to focus on her political career. Recently, she surprised everyone by visiting the sets of Hoysala in Mysore. The unexpected visit left everyone pleasantly shocked.

In the video posted by Ramya on her Instagram, she was seen interacting with the crew. She indulged with the crew, director Vijay Nagendra and producer Karthik Gowda. Divya even spent some time examining the shots. She had a nice chit chat with Dhananjay and Amrutha Iyengar.

