Divya Spandana-Starrer Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye To Be Shot in Single Schedule
1-MIN READ

Divya Spandana-Starrer Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye To Be Shot in Single Schedule

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 13:53 IST

Bengaluru, India

Reportedly, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye will be a romantic drama written and directed by Raj.



Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye is currently in pre-production stage and will go on floors after Diwali.

Actress Divya Spandana recently announced her comeback in films after a long time, much to the delight of her fans. She has started a production house, AppleBox Studios, which will produce her first project Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye.

Divya is eager to present fans with Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye soon. Keeping this fact in mind, she and director Raj B Shetty have decided to complete this film’s shooting in a single schedule — without taking any breaks. They will only take a couple of days off from work.

Reportedly, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye will be a romantic drama written and directed by Raj. Divya and Raj will be the lead pair in the film. Composer Midhun Mukundan and cinematographer Praveen Shriyan are also associated with this venture. Lighter Buddha films have co-produced this movie, which will be distributed by KRG Studios. Reportedly, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors after Diwali. The shooting will take place in Ooty and Mysore.

Before Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, Divya essayed a pivotal role in the film Nagarahavu directed by Kodi Ramakrishna and Nallibilli Venkatesh. Yogesh Munisidappa served as the creative director. Nagarahavu’s storyline revolves around Naganika, who reincarnates as a snake to avenge her death. She also wishes to reclaim her ancestral property. Nagarahavu was a failure at the box office owing to lackluster performances and a mediocre script. Barring the visual effects, every aspect of this film was condemned by the audience.

