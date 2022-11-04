Divya Spandana To Play A Cameo In Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidare? What We Know

Actress Divya Spandana has left fans excited after she announced her comeback in the entertainment industry. She has launched a production house Applebox Studios, which will produce her project Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye. Apart from this project, Divya will also break her hiatus of 8 years with a cameo role in the movie Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidare. This film is directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy.

A 4-minute 24-second glimpse of this film was shared on the AbbsStudios YouTube channel. The hilarious clip shows fans in a state of frenzy and requesting Ramya (Divya Spandana’s screen name) to make her come back soon. A group of boys are also shown saying that they want Ramya to make her return to the silver screen with their film. They are quite happy and danced with joy as Ramya gave a go-ahead to the film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidare. It was followed by visuals of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidare’s crew shooting for the project. However, in the end, it was revealed that Ramya would not essay a significant role in Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidare.

This quirky teaser made the fans intrigued about what the makers of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidare have got in store for them. A user appreciated the creative approach behind this glimpse. Users also debated if Ramya would perform a cameo or was just roped in to create hype around this project. Fans will find the answer to these questions only after Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidare’s release, which is expected next year. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidare’s teaser has garnered more than 2,44, 000 views and counting.

Film Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye is also generating similar buzz on social media. According to reports, Divya and Raj B Shetty have decided to wrap up the film’s shooting in a single schedule. Touted to be a romantic drama, Divya and Raj will form the lead pair in Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye. Composer Midhun Mukundan and cinematographer Praveen Shriyan are also associated with this venture. Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye’s shooting will take place in Ooty and Mysore.

