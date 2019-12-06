Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Divyaa Unni, Arun are Expecting Their First Child, Share Baby Showers Pics

Divyaa Unni, an ace Indian classical dancer, who has predominantly appeared in Malayalam films, is expecting her first child with US-based engineer husband Arun Kumar.

News18.com

Updated:December 6, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Divyaa Unni, Arun are Expecting Their First Child, Share Baby Showers Pics
Divyaa Unni, an ace Indian classical dancer, who has predominantly appeared in Malayalam films, is expecting her first child with US-based engineer husband Arun Kumar.

Divyaa Unni, an ace Indian classical dancer, who has predominantly appeared in Malayalam films, is expecting her first child with US-based engineer husband Arun Kumar. On Thursday, Divya took to Instagram, to share the news with her fans and well-wishers.

In the baby shower pictures, Divyaa looks stunning in a gorgeous fuchsia pink and golden saree. With heavy gold jewellery and a wide smile on her face, Divyaa looks a radiant mom-to-be.

Check out the pictures from her baby shower ceremony (valakappu) below:

Divyaa was, once, actively involved in films and has acted as a lead in over 50 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. However, she chose to stay away from the big screen after marriage. Divyaa who made her debut as a child artist went on to attain success with a number of movies including Aakashaganga, Churam, Pranayavarnangal.

Divyaa separated with her first husband, Dr Sudhir Shekhara, in 2016 after a marriage of 14 years and went to live in Kochi with her two children, Arjun and Meenakshi.

Divyaa again tied the knot with Arun in February 2018. A mother of two from her previous wedding, she now lives in Houston and is actively pursuing her passion for classical Indian dance. She is trained in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com