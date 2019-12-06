Divyaa Unni, Arun are Expecting Their First Child, Share Baby Showers Pics

Divyaa Unni, an ace Indian classical dancer, who has predominantly appeared in Malayalam films, is expecting her first child with US-based engineer husband Arun Kumar. On Thursday, Divya took to Instagram, to share the news with her fans and well-wishers.

In the baby shower pictures, Divyaa looks stunning in a gorgeous fuchsia pink and golden saree. With heavy gold jewellery and a wide smile on her face, Divyaa looks a radiant mom-to-be.

Check out the pictures from her baby shower ceremony (valakappu) below:

Divyaa was, once, actively involved in films and has acted as a lead in over 50 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. However, she chose to stay away from the big screen after marriage. Divyaa who made her debut as a child artist went on to attain success with a number of movies including Aakashaganga, Churam, Pranayavarnangal.

Divyaa separated with her first husband, Dr Sudhir Shekhara, in 2016 after a marriage of 14 years and went to live in Kochi with her two children, Arjun and Meenakshi.

Divyaa again tied the knot with Arun in February 2018. A mother of two from her previous wedding, she now lives in Houston and is actively pursuing her passion for classical Indian dance. She is trained in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam.

