Divyanka Shares Adorable Pictures From her Vacation With Hubby Vivek Dahiya

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi is among the most loved stars on the small screen. Divyanka got massive popularity after she was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus. The TV diva keeps on sharing her pictures and videos on social media. Now she has shared a few adorable pictures on Instagram with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple recently returned from a vacation in Abu Dhabi where they went to celebrate the birthday of the actress. Divyanka turned 37 on December 14

Sharing the pictures Divyanka wrote, “Last travel of 2021. I’ve so many more pics left to share…in the meanwhile here’s a #PhotoDump.”

Divyanka has also shared some cute pictures with her husband from an exotic spa. She captioned the photo, “It was a moment we desperately wanted to capture but were too shy to pose for. From a Couple #Spartie.”

The couple looks adorable in these pictures. Divyanka’s fans like these pictures and they have flooded the comment section with heart and love emojis. It seems from the photos that Divyanka and Vivek are setting perfect couple goals.

Adding to the list of pictures she has also posted her pictures enjoying paragliding in Abu Dhabi.

“Clean blue water & clear sky…something we can have too, only if we genuinely take care of our greens & blues,” Divyanka wrote, sharing one of the photos in which she is seen with her husband on a boat.

In 2021, her daring avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi also came as a surprise for her fans as she is seen playing roles only in comic drama serials. Divyanka’s performance in this reality show exposed the stronger side of her personality as she came out stronger with each task.

