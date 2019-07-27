Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Divyanka Tripathi and Husband Vivek Dahiya Meet Priyanka and Vikas Kalantri's Newborn Son

TV Actors Priyanka and Vikas Kalantri recently welcomed their newborn son, and their friends from the industry have been visiting them to see the baby.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 27, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priyanka and her husband Vikas Kalantri, who were recently blessed with a baby boy, had actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya visiting them at the hospital to see the newborn.

Yeh hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka took to Instagram to share the picture from their visit and wrote, "Welcoming the extension to these two beautiful people! Celebrations forever now!"

Divyanka sported a casual black T-shirt paired with denims, while Vivek donned pink tees at the visit. Priyanka replied to her, posting, "Thank you so much for coming. We were so happy to see you both."

Divyanka, however, is not the first celeb to visit the new baby. Earlier, actress Shweta Tiwari and husband Abhinav Kohli along with son Reyansh too had visited Priyanka. Shweta had shared an image from the visit along with the caption, "Ahhh! Junior Kalantri is finally Here! He is sooo Beautiful! You two deserve every bit of happiness this baby is going to bring you you two are going to make such Amazing parents!! Congratulations New Mummy and Daddy @vikaaskalantri @priyankavikaaskalantri (sorry guys I am not allowed to post baby's picture)."

On July 24, Vikas had taken to Instagram to announce their parenthood by writing, "We have been blessed with a #Babyboy Mom and son both are healthy. @priyankavikaaskalantri a different feeling and so excited."

Priyanka has been part of numerous TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Palkon Ki Chaon Mein, and Rang Badalti Odhni. Vikas has appeared in several films. The couple tied the knot on February 2012, after meeting at a common friend's party and falling for each other.

