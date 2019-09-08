Take the pledge to vote

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Dance Thier Heart Out At Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Video

In a recent video that surfaced online, the duo can be seen dancing to the fullest as they head for the visarjan.

Priyanka Kaul | News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Dance Thier Heart Out At Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Video
Image of Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, courtesy of Instagram
As Ganpati visarjan starts from the 3rd day of the festival, bidding adieu to the bappa is done with much fanfare. TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya closed the ceremony with celebrations, dancing their hearts out on Mumbai roads.

In a video that has surfaced online, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka were on the streets, as they were en route the visarjan. Vivek went a step ahead and took charge of the dhol (drum) himself and beat it hard with full energy. All this while, wife Divyanka too joined in the fun and can be seen dancing, with a pair of clash cymbals in her hand.

In the impromptu gig, the two could be seen enjoying the event to the fullest.

On the work front, Vivek Dahiya was last seen in the serial Qayamat Ki Raat, co-starring Karishma Tanna, which had a decent viewership. He was all set to host the 9th season of Nach Baliye with his wife but had to opt-out after being diagnosed with an intestinal infection and liver abyss.

Divyanka recently made her web debut with the serial Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, co-starring Rajiv Khandelwal. The show has received a good response, and the chemistry of the two actors is being appreciated. Known for her role as Dr. Ishita in Ye Hain Mohabbatein, Divyanka has donned a bold avatar for her new show, something she has not done before. In a recent interview with news18.com, the actress said that she was still getting used to it, “I am still trying to get used to it. I was not very comfortable because I am new to this space. But I have been acting for the last 13 years and wanted to make a change. I am an actor after all and an actor should be able to do everything.”

 

