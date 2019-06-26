Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Look Adorable in These Vacation Pics

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are holidaying in China ahead of their third wedding anniversary celebrations.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Look Adorable in These Vacation Pics
Image of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, courtesy of Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are having the time of their life. The husband-wife duo, who won the hearts of audiences with their roles in TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, are holidaying in China ahead of their third wedding anniversary celebrations on July 8.

Pictures shared by Divyanka Tripathi on her Instagram page show the couple striking different poses at the luxurious The Parisian Macao Hotel and Resort in Macau, China. “Posing with the angels. How often does that happen?” Divyanka captioned one picture.

The couple also visited the 525-foot Eiffel Tower that offers a brilliant view of the city. “What's so enchanting about Eiffel, that in Paris or Macao, you are compelled to be a romantic,” the actress wrote.

“The fact that we hardly slept a wink last night yet filled with such exuberance has got very little to do with us and more to do with the romantic setting this restaurant called La Chine at Eiffel Tower offers where you get the best of French and Chinese fusion food. I tried something that I never did and loved it,” Vivek captioned a romantic picture of the couple on Instagram.

Divyanka and Vivek got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal in a lavish ceremony. While Divyanka continues to be a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Vivek has moved on from his supporting role in the show to lead roles in hit shows like Kavach and Qayamat Ki Raat.

