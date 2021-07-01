Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Reunite After Weeks, Spend Time Together on Beach

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are giving us the perfect example of Carpe Diem. The beautiful couple recently reunited after a long time and has ensured to make each moment of it count. Divyanka, who was away in Cape Town shooting for the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has recently returned to Mumbai. The actress could not be happier on meeting her better-half after a long time. They headed to the beach to share some lovely moments under the skies.

They lay a sheet on the sand and sat on it to savour each other’s company. We can just tell by the adorable picture shared by Divyanka on Instagram, how much these lovebirds missed each other. She quoted the O Saathi Re sung by Shreya Ghoshal in the caption.

Varun Sood and Ajay Chaudhary, who were all hearts for the beautiful couple, appeared in the comment section to react.

Vivek, on the other hand, simply could not wait to share a piece of his joy with the world. He posted another alluring capture from their beach outing. The head-over-heels in love couple is seen holding hands and sharing a laugh as they walk on the beach. While Divyanka picked a pretty pink breezy dress for the day out, Vivek wore a casual shirt and denims. In the caption, he wrote, “Let’s catch up!” followed by the hashtag “Together Again" and a heart emoticon.

Today, Divyanka uploaded a candid moment on her Instagram stories. The amazingly edited image features both Divyanka and Vivek enjoying themselves.

This is not surprising at all as both Divyanka and Vivek like to shower love for each on social media. Their bond and support for each other often reflects in their social media exchanges. Divyanka and Vivek were introduced by a mutual friend during the filming of the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They started dating soon after and tied the knot in July 2016.

