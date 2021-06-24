Divyanka Tripathi Breaks the Internet in Gorgeous Pink Saree, See Pics

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a sight to behold in her latest Instagram post. The actress who is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Capetown has dropped a couple of stunning pictures.

Clad in pink saree paired with matching blouse and heavily embellished jewellery, she looks amazing in the frame as she flashes her brightest smile. She kept her hair tied in a bun and her make-up was also on point.She captioned her post with a romantic note as she wrote that if she’s in love or she’s the love.

Divyanka’s fans have showered the post with love and it has garnered over 15 lakh views in just an hour.

A few weeks back, Divyanka had shared a couple of dreamy pictures with her husband Vivek Dahiya in the same outfit. Keeping their arms around each other and smiling with a glint in their eyes, Divyanka and Vivek looked like a made-in-heaven match. In the picture, Vivek can be seen donning a light brown coat and white shirt. She captioned the picture with the lyrics of a famous Bollywood romantic song ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe Pyaar Aaya Hai’.

As soon as she dropped the picture, her KKK 11 co-contestant Arjun Bijlani was too quick to comment on the post. He wrote, “Bahon ke darmiyaan”, while Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu, Varun Sood, Akansha Puri and others have showered the post with love emojis.

Meanwhile, the makers of KKK11 have released a promo of the show where Divyanka can be seen sitting in between crocodiles. She can also be seen singing a lullaby to a crocodile who is sitting on her lap leaving her co-contestants frightened. This is the first time that the actress is participating in any reality show. Earlier, she was seen in the popular TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here