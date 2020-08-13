MOVIES

Independence Day

1-MIN READ

Divyanka Tripathi Calls Out Man Throwing Puja Materials in the Ocean

credits - Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi reprimanded a man, who was discarding puja materials into the water but he insisted that puja materials should be thrown in the sea.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 11:06 PM IST
Actress Divyanka Tripathi had gone for a morning walk on the beach with her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, when she saw a man discarding puja materials into the water. The actress reprimanded the man's action but he insisted that the puja materials should be thrown in the sea.

Vivek also joined his wife in calling out the man. Later, Divyanka shared the video on Instagram and said, "Indians must stop throwing pooja materials in oceans! Polluting water bodies must be banned and fined."

She further said, "This English speaking gentleman explained that the pooja materials must be discarded in water! The BMC guys will come and clean! Unapologetic, atrocious behaviour! HIS GODS MUST BE ANGRY TODAY!

While the man was discarding puja materials into the water, the BMC people around were seen cleaning the place.

Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek were co-stars on the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The two started dating and tied the knot four years ago.

The actress is currently staying at home with her husband Vivek owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

