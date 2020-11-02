Divyanka Tripathi Calls Out Mukesh Khanna for His 'Regressive' Statement on MeToo

Actress Divyanka Tripathi has strongly condemned Mukesh Khanna’s controversial comment on MeToo movement. The senior actor, who is best known for playing Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah on TV, has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism for making misogynistic statements on the MeToo movement. In an interview with The Filmy Charcha, Khanna said that the whole "MeToo problem" began after women spoke about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men and stepped out to work.

Calling Khanna's views "regressive", Divyanka tweeted, "It is cringeworthy when people in respectable positions make such remarks. Misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past. That’s the only benefit of the doubt I can think of. With due respect - I condemn this statement of Mukesh ji."

Khanna's comments have caused outrage on Twitter, with netizens slamming him for his "misogynistic" and "patriarchal" views. “Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu (The job of a woman is to take care of the house). Problem kaha se shuru hue hai #MeToo ki jab aurato nein bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya (The problem of MeToo began when women started working). Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai (Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men),” Khanna bizarrely said in the viral clip. We couldn't verify the date and authenticity of the video though.