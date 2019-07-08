Divyanka Tripathi Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Vivek Dahiya in Hospital, See Pics

Widely-loved telly couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their wedding anniversary in a unique way this year. Since Vivek was hospitalised following their vacation in Macau, the duo had to ring in their third anniversary in a hospital. The much-in-love couple was surprised by Vivek's family with a chocolate cake. However, as Vivek was not allowed to have any cake due to health issues, the pair settled for a high-five instead.

Divyanka also took to Instagram to share a picture from their unique celebration. In the picture, Vivek could be seen sitting in a hospital bed with a chocolate cake in his lap. Meanwhile, Divyanka and his family seem to be standing as they pose for a photograph.

The picture was captioned as "Unique Anniversary bring in is this... when the family sneaked in a cake to surprise us...when Viv and I exchanged a high-five instead of a piece of cake! #HappyAnniversary love!"

As per reports, the pair has also opted out of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 due to Vivek's health. Earlier, they were all set to host the pre-launch episode of Nach Baliye 9.

On the work front, Divyanka is currently playing the part of Ishita in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Meanwhile, Vivek was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat.