Divyanka Tripathi Clears the Air About Replacing Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

It was recently reported that actress Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna Sharma in Star Plus' hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is planning on quitting. The exact reason for the same was not revealed but Erica is leaving the show for better prospects.

Meanwhile, rumours have started doing the rounds that a replacement has already been finalised after Erica quits as Prerna. Divyanka Tripathi's name cropped up on the top as it was claimed that she has already been approached to replace Erica. However, Divyanka has rubbished reports of joining KZK as new Prerna. She took to social media and wrote, "DTD as Prerna in KZK? It is a rumour."

Divyanka has earlier collaborated with KZK maker Ekta Kapoor in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, which co-starred Karan Patel opposite her. Fans were expecting that the hit pairing of Karan and Divyanka will be seen once again in KZK but it turns out to be untrue.

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan is already reported to have served his notice to KZK makers. He is quitting the show to focus on other projects. Apparently, he was unhappy with the storyline after Karan as Mr Bajaj entered in the picture. Earlier, the story revolved around Anurag (Parth) and Prerna but now it has been focusing on Mr Bajaj and Prerna.

It remains to be seen who is cast as replacement when Parth quits KZK in first week of September.