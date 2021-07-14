Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Enjoys ‘Udaipuri Kachori With Kadhi’, Shares Pics on Instagram

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya are busy celebrating their 5 years of togetherness with a holiday trip to Udaipur. It looks like the couple is enjoying every bit of it as the gorgeous actress can't help sharing pictures of their trip.

On Wednesday morning, she gave glimpses of her traditional Rajasthani breakfast i.e. 'Udaipuri Kachori with Kadhi'. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote, “Keeping pancakes away for 'Udaipuri Kachori with Kadhi' this morning”. Though the actress has a sleepy face, she manages to click an Insta-worthy selfie.

The picture has garnered over 1.2 lakhs likes in just a couple of hours as fans also showered the comment section with love.

A couple of days ago, she dropped two lovey-dovey photos on Instagram where she can be seen gazing into Vivek’s eyes while the duo flashes their smile. The picture has Divyanka and Vivek standing together outdoors with their arms around each other. While Divyanka opted for a leopard printed top and ripped jeans, Vivek looks dapper in a blue T-shirt and pants. As the two can be seen drowning in each other's eyes, netizens can’t get enough of their social media PDA. Divyanka captioned the post with the lines of the romantic Bollywood song Tere Sang Yaara from the film Rustom and added, “Why do these filmy songs pop in my head when thinking of a caption?".

As soon as she dropped the picture, Vivek took the comment section and wittily replied, “Because you’re standing next to a hero”.

Meanwhile, Divyanka has also been making headlines on her work front. The diva recently completed the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. She has also been approached for Bade Acche Lagte Hain season 2. However, nothing has been finalised yet. She is quoted by ETimes as saying, “right now there is no truth to the news that I am doing Bade Acche Lagte Hain”.

