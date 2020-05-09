Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Parents On Their Anniversary; See Here

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's parents celebrated their wedding anniversary on Friday, and the actress called them "an example of unadulterated love".

She shared a candid photo of her parents which she found "irresistible to post".

"For a generation that doesn't express much but is an example of unadulterated love...this picture was irresistible to post. #HappyAnniversary Mummy Papa. @neelam.tripathi121 @narendranathtripathi30 #NazarNaLage," Divyanka captioned the photo in which her parents are having a romantic moment.

Meanwhile, Divyanka has been enjoying a fabulous time at home with husband Vivek Dahiya during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The lovebirds are spending time together, focusing majorly on self-care. Eating good food is one of the priorities when it comes to taking care of self, and both Divyanka and Vivek are giving utmost importance to it. Among their most popular posts is the video of Divyanka giving Vivek a haircut.

