MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Parents On Their Anniversary; See Here

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Divyanka shared a candid photo of her parents which she found 'irresistible to post.'

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
Share this:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's parents celebrated their wedding anniversary on Friday, and the actress called them "an example of unadulterated love".

She shared a candid photo of her parents which she found "irresistible to post".

"For a generation that doesn't express much but is an example of unadulterated love...this picture was irresistible to post. #HappyAnniversary Mummy Papa. @neelam.tripathi121 @narendranathtripathi30 #NazarNaLage," Divyanka captioned the photo in which her parents are having a romantic moment.

Meanwhile, Divyanka has been enjoying a fabulous time at home with husband Vivek Dahiya during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The lovebirds are spending time together, focusing majorly on self-care. Eating good food is one of the priorities when it comes to taking care of self, and both Divyanka and Vivek are giving utmost importance to it. Among their most popular posts is the video of Divyanka giving Vivek a haircut.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading