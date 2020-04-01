Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Takes Up Safe Hands Challenge; Ekta Kapoor Impressed By Her Video

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took the Safe Hands challenge and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands.

Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to Instagram to share the video, where she is seen washing her hands with forward and backward strokes.

"For those who missed several other #HandWashvideos and are still washing hands in old fashioned buckets. Posting it cuz I was nominated...but isn't it a good reminder too? @ektaravikapoor...finally kar dikhaya!" Divyanka captioned the clip, which currently has over 289K likes.

The actress mentioned that she was challenged by producer Ekta Kapoor. Ekta replied on the comment section with a heart emoji and wrote: "Fantastic".

Divyanka is currently self-isolating at home with actor husband Vivek Dahiya.

The actress, on Monday took to her official Instagram handle to share a story, asking fans to help her suggest new specs.

The actress seems to have lost her specs a couple of weeks ago and is now looking for a new one, however, amidst the ongoing lockdown, she is wondering what is the way to get those.